And then came the clincher that sold a million copies in a matter of months: Sandberg also had a happy family at home. Two children under 10 and a husband who shared work and home responsibilities with her. Sandberg called having it all a “myth”, but at the same time, she actually seemed to. The dream had existed as long as women had worked, but here was a woman finally doing it.

Suddenly, there was a whole movement of women modelling their life and work philosophy on Sandberg’s and it came with a catchy, hashtag-able moniker to boot: the Girl Boss. It was fashionable to be hyper-ambitious, to broadcast your goals and your successes, to be your own biggest fan. Sandberg told us that women not only ran up against walls at work, but built some of them ourselves, and that we needed to match men’s ambition.

“When it came out in 2013, I was a year into my business and the teachings in the book became a firm favourite of mine,” says Bianca Miller-Cole, entrepreneur, business coach and author of The Business Survival Kit, who became a finalist on The Apprentice in 2014. “At the time, it showed the vulnerability that you often feel as a female business owner in a male-dominated environment, but also the need to be astute, courageous and to be unafraid to speak up.”