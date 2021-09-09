In August, The National Trust announced that it would be giving its workers “siestas” in summer due to increasingly hot weather because of climate change.

Staff and volunteers would start their day earlier and finish later, with a long lunch break in between to allow them to avoid the hottest part of the day.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It’s fair to say that as we experience more extreme temperatures, we will be looking to offer Mediterranean working hours, especially in the east which is likely to experience more frequent higher temperatures, to ensure the health and safety of our staff and volunteers.”