Careers

Mental health: 10 signs people-pleasing is negatively impacting your career, according to a therapist

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Indian businesswoman reading paperwork in office

People-pleasing can manifest itself in many ways, including in our careers – here’s how to identify it.

It’s safe to say that everything in life is pretty uncertain – and our career is one of the most critical things that can change, for the good or bad, throughout our life.

We have our highs and lows, our ebbs and flows, and we can never quite be sure where work is going to lead us – and if there was ever a reminder of that, look at the current state of the UK government.

After Boris Johnson resigned following a mass exodus of ministers – including former chancellor Rishi Sunak – plunged his leadership into crisis, it served as a reminder that our career paths and the course of our lives can be thrown into chaos and change at any moment.

And since we never know how things are going to go, being true to yourself while navigating through your career can be the only light at the end of the tunnel – but sometimes, people-pleasing can get in the way of that.

You may also like

Mental health: the 6 key differences between people-pleasing and being nice, according to a therapist

Whether it’s doing things outside of your job description to keep your boss happy or taking on work for less money, it’s easy to fall into those people-pleasing habits as we shuffle from one working day to the next – but at the drop of a hat, anything can change so it’s important to carve out the life and career you want.

But how do we truly identify how people-pleasing is affecting us and our careers?

Well, therapist Abby Rawlinson is here to help.

In a recent Instagram post, Rawlinson shared 10 ways people-pleasing can affect your career for those who are both employed and self-employed – and it’s pretty eye-opening.

People-pleasers can be super skilled at keeping other people happy and de-escalating situations,” writes Rawlinson.

You may also like

Mental health: 7 signs you’re a recovering people-pleaser, according to a therapist

“But in order to do this, they have often abandoned their own needs and boundaries and shut down their gut instincts and preferences, which is why they can end up feeling as though they don’t have their own identity.

People-pleasers can also end up overextending themselves by saying ‘yes’ to everything, which often leads to burnout.”

For those who are employed, Rawlinson identified five key signs that people-pleasing could be hindering their career – starting with taking on additional work to win favour and volunteering for unpopular projects to maintain harmony.

“You run your decisions past everyone to make sure nobody disapproves of your choices [and] you remain quiet in meetings to avoid conflict,” she says.

You may also like

How to tell if you’re a people pleaser: the 8 signs you’re too nice and why it’s impacting your wellbeing

Lastly, Rawlinson adds that employed people-pleasers often mirror other people’s opinions to “keep the peace”.

For people who are self-employed, their people-pleasing habits manifest in different ways.

Rawlinson says they tend to do “too much work for free”, offer discounts without being asked and take on more than they can comfortably manage to avoid “disappointing people”.

“You hide your true voice because you fear being criticised or judged [and] you agree to meet unrealistic deadlines and undercharge for your time,” she adds.

Below the post, many people commented how pleasing-people had negatively impacted their careers.

“I’ve definitely done this both as a freelancer and employee,” commented one user. “It feels easier to keep your head down and avoid confrontation but it also means you’re taking a backseat to your own career and beliefs. It’s something I’m working on changing.”

“I’ve mirrored other people’s opinions to keep the peace in the name of office politics and it backfired,” said another. “It’s always better to go with your gut and take charge of your career – after all, no one else is going to.” Wise words indeed.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Leah Sinclair

Recommended by Leah Sinclair

Podcasts

Are you a “people-pleaser”? This Cara Delevingne podcast is a must-listen

She shared her own people-pleasing experiences on The good Podcast.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Life

How to say no when you are a lifelong people pleaser

You may have always been the 'nice' one, but it's time to start putting yourself first.

Posted by
Felicity Morse
Published
Careers

How to curb the need to ‘people please’ your boss at work

Here's how to put your own progress and needs first in the workplace, according to expert Emma Reed Turrell.

Posted by
Charley Ross
Published
Long Reads

“Why I stopped losing weight to please other people, and learned to love my strength”

“As a plus-size woman in the gym, people automatically assume that I’m there for weight loss. I’m not.”

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published