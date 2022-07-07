It’s safe to say that everything in life is pretty uncertain – and our career is one of the most critical things that can change, for the good or bad, throughout our life.

We have our highs and lows, our ebbs and flows, and we can never quite be sure where work is going to lead us – and if there was ever a reminder of that, look at the current state of the UK government.

After Boris Johnson resigned following a mass exodus of ministers – including former chancellor Rishi Sunak – plunged his leadership into crisis, it served as a reminder that our career paths and the course of our lives can be thrown into chaos and change at any moment.