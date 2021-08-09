Williamson advises doing the following five things if you’re finding it hard to concentrate in a noisy workplace:

1) Wear noise-reducing headphones or ear plugs



“You might find that you’re able to work in a noisy environment by wearing noise-reducing headphones, or in a quieter area of the office,” says Williamson.

2) Experiment with background noise

You may find something that works for everyone, particularly if there is a particular type of music (try classical or jazz) that is less jarring. “Indeed, studies have shown that music can create a “distracted focus”, which allows our minds to wander just enough – but not too much – to trigger our creative juices,” says Williamson.

3) Take regular breaks in a quiet space

“This will give your brain a chance to rest and regroup.”

4) Move around

“Find out if there is a quieter area of the office or building that you can work in, even if it’s just for a portion of the day/week so you have time to really focus on the most important tasks,” says Williamson.

5) Practise meditation and mindfulness

The aim here is to focus in on the noises that are distracting you – listen to them, accept them and welcome them in.

“When we try to resist something like a noise, we become more irritated by it and it can become a persistent niggle. So it’s best to accept it and move on, which should help it dilute and not become a bigger issue,” explains Williamson.