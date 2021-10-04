Understand the difference between ‘core values’ and ‘culture fit’

Instead of looking at how you’ll fit in with the rest of the staff, a skills-based hirer will be interested in finding out about your core values, and whether they align with the mission of the business you’re looking to work for.

“The difference between ‘core values’ and ‘culture fit’ is really important in skills-based hiring,” Sundaram explains. “Assessing for ‘culture fit’ is dangerous as a company’s culture is likely to reflect the dominant demographic, meaning anyone who doesn’t fit the ‘norm’ isn’t likely to get hired due to unconscious bias.

“Rather than trying to show that you’ll be good fun at Friday drinks, immerse yourself in the company’s values and prepare to talk about how these align with your own. Be yourself and show how and why you believe in what the business stands for – this will tell your prospective employer a lot more about how you’ll perform and add value, and how likely you are to stick around.”

Prepare for a structured interview

The main difference between a structured interview and a ‘normal’ job interview is that you’ll be asked the same questions as every other candidate in the same order – so you won’t get specific questions about your past roles or experience.

“The idea is to standardise interviews so that apples can be compared to apples – structured interviews mean talented candidates from outsider backgrounds get a fair chance to show off their skills, as well as candidates who’ve struggled to gain experience to date due to hiring bias,” Sundaram says.