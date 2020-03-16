This is the true cost of skipping your lunch break

As the coronavirus outbreak forces many of us to begin working from home, it’s easier than ever to skip your lunch break.

Whether you’re struggling with digital presenteeism and want to remain online to “prove” you’re working, or decide to take lunch in front of your laptop while scrolling on social media, it’s all too easy to slip back into work mode if you don’t stray from your keyboard over your break. While it may feel good to catch up on extra work and get ahead when it comes to deadlines, there’s a catch – starting work before your break is over could be costing you.

According to a recent survey, the average worker in Britain takes just 34 minutes for a lunch break, meaning many of us could be missing out on an extra 26 minutes of free time if you get an hour for lunch.