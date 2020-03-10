Meet the 11-year-old Olympian skateboarder

Work/Life is Stylist’s regular column about the professional routines of successful women. Here, Sky Brown talks us through her one-day diary, from morning latte to lights out.

MY ALARM GOES OFF… It doesn’t. I just wake up naturally at 5am – I don’t even need an alarm. This is my routine: I get my wetsuit on, eat breakfast, do some homework, get my clothes ready, brush my teeth and then go surfing. Usually, I do my school work on the computer, but when I surf I bring my iPad with me to work on it on the beach or in the car. Breakfast is yoghurt with strawberry, banana and blueberries and a little bit of chocolate cereal. MY COMMUTE IS… Very easy, because I’m mostly home-schooled. I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR… Representing Great Britain in the skateboarding team at the 2020 Olympics in Japan. I want to inspire others to do their best and show people that age doesn’t matter. I GOT THE JOB… By loving to skate. I started when I was three years old – it’s been my favourite thing to do for as long as I can remember. I did my first local contest when I was seven and then I became the youngest girl to compete in the Vans US Open Pro Series the year after when I was eight. In 2016, the Olympics decided it would include skateboarding in the 2020 programme and Great Britain asked me to represent them as part of their team (my dad is British). I was so excited!

MY TYPICAL DAY… Changes a lot. If I’m in America, which is most of the time, I stay home and do my school work on the computer. I train in southern California; I’m only in Japan for a couple of days of the year these days, but that’s where I was born and first learnt to skate. My days are quite busy, but I always find time to skate. Even if it’s just, like, a five-minute session. My favourite place to practise is the Vans skate park in Huntington Beach. Lunch is something different every day but my mum usually cooks for my family. My favourite is rice, okra and natto. Natto sounds super-gross but it’s really good: it’s soybeans that are fermented with soy sauce. It tastes good with okra because they’re both sticky – and it’s especially tasty with rice and soup. The best part of my day is spending time with my little brother, Ocean, just hanging out. WHEN I’M TIRED OR STRESSED I… Fall asleep on the floor or the couch. I always get really tired after we have dinner because I eat a lot.

Sky has been skateboarding since the age of three.

MY GO-TO SNACK AT WORK IS… Clif bars or Senbei, a Japanese rice cracker. MY MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT… Was managing to perform a trick where you skate down a lot of stairs. I slammed against the steps a lot, which was scary, but I made it down eventually. Then me and my dad went out to eat chicken noodle soup afterwards to celebrate. MY WORST WORK HABIT IS… Not brushing my teeth. Well, I do brush my teeth, but I hate it. I also don’t clean my room as much as I should. MY EMAIL INBOX… Is taken care of by my dad. I’ll sometimes look at emails, but I mostly read and reply to my Instagram comments with my dad. AFTER WORK… I go on TikTok – I love Charli D’Amelio [a social media star known for her dancing videos] – or play Call Of Duty with Ocean. And guess what? I beat him today! Right now my dad’s the best in our family, I’m second. I eat whatever my mum makes for dinner. Last night we had carbonara. She makes the best carbonara. I go to bed early because I get up so early. Images: The Guardian, Eyevine