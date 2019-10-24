Social anxiety can seem like a bit of an enigma to those who haven’t experienced it. But for those who deal with this mental health condition on a daily basis, it can be a serious, debilitating and exhausting thing to live with. Indeed, while on the surface social anxiety may seem nonsensical, people living with social anxiety often deal with an intense fear of social situations which affects their everyday life.

As such, the workplace is a particularly challenging environment for anyone working to tackle their feelings of social anxiety; most jobs will involve interaction with other people in some way or another, whether that’s in meetings, during presentations or even one-to-one chats.