Best advice for women starting their own business in lockdown
Megan Murray
- Megan Murray
- Published
Thinking about starting a business in lockdown? Three women who became entrepreneurs in the pandemic tell us the one piece of advice they’d give to someone considering stepping out on their own.
If there’s one positive we can take from lockdown it’s that this time has seen a flourishing movement of newly launched small online businesses, many of which have been founded by women.
At a time when the economy is suffering thanks to Brexit and the financial pressures of the pandemic and many people have lost their jobs or spent months on furlough feeling displaced and directionless, it’s incredible that thousands have been brave enough to start something new.
Marketplace websites such as Etsy or shoppable social media platforms like Instagram have been integral to this, making it so much easier for entrepreneurs to create a brand and communicate with customers. Meanwhile, consumer support for small businesses has been slowly building to a point where many will happily wait months for a ‘drop’ from an independent maker handcrafting ceramics or candles.
But while this is positive, starting your own business can still feel like a big, scary step. If you’ve got an idea to start a company of your own and have been watching on as others take the plunge, then you might be interested to hear from those who have been there, done that and got the T-shirt.
We spoke to three women who started their own businesses in lockdown and asked them for the one piece of advice they wished they’d heeded at the beginning of their business journey. If you’re considering making the move but need some encouragement, keep reading.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands