Though Emma says that she is lucky that a ridiculous amount of Zoom calls have helped her bond with her colleagues, with the nature of her work meaning that they naturally gained a closeness, she admits that she is missing the freedom of office life – particularly getting to know her colleagues by piecing together the small things they do in their everyday lives.

“I miss just being able to spontaneously go for a drink after work if it’s a nice evening. Or taking lunch outside together to get away from the desk. It’s the small things,” she says.

While Emma and Georgia have largely had positive experiences of not meeting their colleagues, others haven’t been so fortunate, deciding that no amount of Zoom calls or email threads can replace water-cooler chats or coffee runs.

Holly Wilson, 23, from Nottingham, started and finished her job as a copywriter without ever meeting a single one of her colleagues. For nine months – from June to February – the lack of chats whilst waiting for the microwave or glances over the shoulder left her feeling “more like a freelancer with no connection,” than a part of a team.

“We had a Microsoft Teams and a Google Chat set up which was intended to be a social space, but it was hardly ever used,” she says. “The majority of the communication was done through email, which was all very work-focused. I actually think the person I spoke to the most was tech support and that was because we had an hour-long phone call trying to download a HTML coder.”

Working in a small company made it was difficult for Holly to get in touch with her busy colleagues and her age meant that she also struggled to relate to people that she worked with.