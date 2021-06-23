A generation of women is learning that leaving a job isn’t an ending, but often the start of something better, says writer Alexandra Jones.

When Dr Aishah Iqbal quit her job in medicine in 2019, her immediate feeling was one of relief. “I woke up on that first day and it felt surreal but so exciting,” she recalls. To celebrate, Aishah decided to spend four months travelling and learning Arabic in Egypt. “Once you start in medicine it can feel like you’re on a conveyor belt,” she says. “I suppose most careers can feel like that. But with medicine, you choose it at 18, then are expected to power through, specialising and passing exams, until you’re 40 or 45 and become a consultant.”

A few years out of university though, Aishah realised the conveyor belt approach wasn’t serving her. “It felt like I was just doing the job for the sake of doing it. I didn’t feel like myself when I was at work – and I thought that was pretty sad given how much time we spend working.” As soon as Aishah accepted she was stuck and decided to step off the set path, though, a sense of possibility opened up to her.