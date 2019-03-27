How ASOS is working to make the high street more sustainable

Sue Williamson, 38, is senior sustainable sourcing associate at Asos. She lives in south-east London with her husband, Neil.



My alarm goes off…

At 6.20am. I’m not a snoozer, I spring up and jump straight in the shower. Then I change into a Ganni dress or some vintage Levi’s. My husband and I catch the train from Forest Hill to London Bridge. I recently downloaded Headspace for the journey: it helps to calm me before I reach the office. I try to use the technique of noticing thoughts versus feelings for the rest of the day.

I’m responsible for…

Driving our sustainable strategy at Asos, as part of the product and integrity team. This involves everything from working closely with our fabric and technical teams on strategy, to training our teams and supporting marketing on sustainable storytelling.

I got the job…

By studying fashion promotion at Southampton University. I went on to work for Asos as a buyer before moving to work on interiors at House of Hackney. In 2015, I came back to Asos for my current role. But it was working on Asos’s Made In Kenya collection – which supported small, Fairtrade supply chains – that ignited my interest in sustainability. What I do is really rewarding.