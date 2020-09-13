“Not wanting the weekend to be over or experiencing disappointment about not being able to lie in the next day is very much expected, and happens to all of us. However, if these thoughts start to manifest into a concern or even a fear that occupies your thoughts at length, or starts to hinder your day and mood, you may well be experiencing the Sunday Scaries,” explains Dominique Antiglio, sophrologist at BeSophro clinics and author of The Life-Changing Power Of Sophrology.

“For some people, it can become chronic enough that they spend the whole day carrying the anxiety around, which has a negative impact on their stress levels, physical recuperation, social lives and mental health.

“People who experience the Sunday Scaries often report counting down to Saturday from the moment they walk into work – the desire to be away from the work environment is the driver for this anxiety. Sunday is significant because the day signals the countdown to Monday, so people can often find that their ‘scaries’ build up during the day and get worse as the hours go by.”