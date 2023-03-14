Weekend emails and unfinished to-do lists to blame for the Sunday scaries, says research

No matter what you do for work and how much you enjoy your career, it’s highly likely that you’ve experienced a spot of Sunday night anxiety, better known as the Sunday scaries.

The bubbling dread begins midway through the final day of your weekend. It claws at your attempts at relaxation, reminding you of how little time you have left before you’re back at your desk. It builds as you do life admin, simmers through dinner, then bubbles over when you attempt to sleep, forcing you to think of everything you’ll have to do on Monday instead of drifting off for the night.

We know this isn’t a healthy, helpful pattern. So why does it keep happening, week after week? And what can we do to break the cycle?