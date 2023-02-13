As women, we tend to be pretty good at putting ourselves down. Negativity bias (the cognitive bias that makes all humans focus on the bad over the good) aside, we’re more likely to be critical of ourselves and lack the confidence to put ourselves forward for opportunities at work – a phenomenon often referred to as the ‘confidence gap’. This isn’t our fault, of course. Society has, for too long, been geared towards making women smaller – both physically and socially – so it’s hardly surprising that the idea of shouting about our successes makes many of us feel uncomfortable. But how can we, as women, overcome this discomfort to claim the successes we deserve? According to many experts, the answer could lie in a ‘sunshine folder’.

You may also like Workplace loneliness: what it’s like to feel like an outsider at work

A digital (or physical) space to keep record of all your positive feedback and wins at work, you can think of your sunshine folder as a kind of factual cheerleader – somewhere where you can go when you need a little more pep in your step. However, the sunshine folder’s mood-boosting potential isn’t the only reason why so many people recommend them. To find out more, we asked the experts to explain all.

What is a sunshine folder?

Your sunshine folder could be something as simple as a folder in your inbox.

Let’s go back to basics a second. What exactly is a sunshine folder? And what goes in it? As we mentioned above, a sunshine folder is a folder on your desktop or IRL where you store any positive feedback or achievements you receive. These could be small things, such as a well done from your manager or a shout-out in a monthly meeting. Or they could be more substantial accomplishments, like an award win or recognition from someone in your industry. You basically want your sunshine folder to be a collection of all the things that highlight how good you are at the things you do – including soft skills such as communication and teamwork.

What are the benefits of a sunshine folder?

Having a space to record all your successes may sound like a nice way to bring more positivity into your life, but it can also play an important role in your career development. “Keeping a sunshine folder is more than an exercise in positivity and patting yourself on the back for a job well done,” explains Lidia Rumley, brand strategist and founder of The Brand Storyteller. “It’s a vital tool that you can use to build your personal brand, whether you’re employed or self-employed.” By allowing you to keep track of your successes and highlight them for other people, you’ll be in a better position to showcase your personal brand – an important part of securing promotions, pay rises and new opportunities.

You may also like How to futureproof your career (and why it’s so important)

“Your personal brand is the unique collection of skills, experiences and personality that make up your identity, showing people what you’re all about and how you stand out from others in your area of expertise,” Rumley explains. “In today’s digital world, we need ‘social proof’ to show our value and make people feel comfortable about hiring us or buying from our businesses. “Creating a sunshine folder can be a great starting point for this because you’ll be armed with positive things to share, making it easier to master the art of blowing your own trumpet in a credible and impactful way.” Keeping note of all the highs in your career is also a great way to boost your confidence levels – another factor that comes into play when you’re looking to climb the ladder or grow your business.

A sunshine folder is a vital tool that you can use to build your personal brand, whether you’re employed or self-employed

“A bit like gratitude journaling helps us to appreciate what we have and focus less on what’s missing, something like a sunshine folder will help you record and register your achievements and positive feedback more effectively,” says Sinead Sharkey, a career and leadership coach and founder of Generation Women. “By keeping these records and doing reflection exercises – such as journaling – you’ll help your brain to better connect with your achievements and strengths. This will boost your self-belief and confidence as you have a growing bank of evidence as to what you’re good at and people’s recognition of your work.” Last, but by no means least, a sunshine folder can also help to give you a boost when you’re feeling a little off-kilter. “Having a sunshine folder is a fantastic way to support our resilience by helping boost our confidence, particularly when we’re feeling a bit vulnerable,” says Nicola Bass, a business psychologist at Resilience At Work. “A great time to look at them is just before key moments in your career, such as job interviews and performance appraisals.”

Things to include in your sunshine folder

Your sunshine folder is a great place to store praise and positive feedback from other members of your team.

Want to build a sunshine folder, but not sure where to start? Here are some things you could think about including. Personal achievements (big projects, statistics which demonstrate your success)

Praise from your manager or other senior members of staff

External feedback (for example, positive reviews)

Award nominations and/or wins

Positive feedback from colleagues or industry peers

Moments of recognition (both internally and externally) If you own or manage a business, you could also include customer or client reviews and feedback.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy