Secondly, have a think about restructuring your department in ways that would upskill your team. This could involve job swapping, title changes or new training (which can be paid for over time by the company). Learning is always rewarding for those who are stuck in a rut and can help lead to fresh outcomes. Furthermore, it provides improved qualifications for future promotions either in-house or elsewhere. Once again, you should lead this process as it demonstrates your ability but will also stimulate your brain as you embrace the changes.

Next, instead of pay rises, try proposing a bonus reward scheme to your bosses. This could be specifically related to any project led by your team that generates extra revenue or any fresh ideas that are helping your company to climb out of its doldrums. A proposal such as this would be difficult for your management team to refuse as it rewards financial success.

You can also insist that your team is rewarded in other ways that are not salary-specific— eg, more generous holiday allocation, better maternity leave, flexible working, social outings, subsidised travel, etc. Any of these options are difficult for your company to decline as they can pay for all of them gradually rather than in one punishing go.

To be honest, once you put your mind to it, you’ll find there are 100s of new ways to motivate your colleagues. There are quicker, easier wins than those outlined above – anything from pizza and quiz evenings to Christmas gift vouchers are soft requests that can make your team feel valued while waiting for the company’s performance to improve. I am sure you and your team are capable of more innovative ideas that will appeal to all sides.

Finally, this is the time to take advantage of your sandwich status. Step away from the inevitable “don’t blame the messenger” refrain and set about creating a new forum for your team and management where they can exchange ideas and listen to each other’s points of view. Middle management is a bit like marriage counselling, but the way to feel empowered is to bin the tissues and start taking charge.