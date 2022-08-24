This isn’t just about work life, though. Professor Cooper says that The Great Exhaustion refers to our collective overwhelm and trauma after experiencing the mental, physical and financial effects of the pandemic. “We have had long periods when people’s health and livelihoods have been challenged, and when schools and nurseries were closed this added an extra layer of complexity and stress for parents, particularly mothers, as they tried to keep everything and everyone going,” she tells Stylist. “In our research, we are picking up that women in particular are contemplating more flexibility and contemplating moving to a new employer if they don’t get it.”

Even though people have taken action to try and improve their work lives, hence The Great Resignation, the act of moving jobs doesn’t necessarily fix things, and making so many big choices, such as a career switch, could lead to decision fatigue, which is part of our collective exhaustion. “There’s something very tiring about trying to carry on as normal while the world turns upside down around you,” says career change coach Alice Stapleton. “Nothing feels certain at the moment, yet we’re expected to show up each day at work like none of that is happening. It’s exhausting.”