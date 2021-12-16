What to do if you quit your job and regret it?

“The first thing to do is budget,” says McLean. “Make sure you can afford the cost of living, and maybe let some of the little luxuries go for now until you have a reliable income stream.

“If you’re looking for a similar role to the one you’ve left, see if you can leverage your network to find vacancies and tap them up for recommendations (LinkedIn is great for this). And if you have skills that would transfer into freelance work, it might be worth considering that, or contracting, while you’re looking for a permanent role.”

According to HR and employment law specialists Wilford Smith, if you resign in the heat of the moment and later change your mind, the law sits very much in your favour.

“Provided that there is a clear flashpoint, and the employee can pinpoint an event that led to a resignation being tendered hastily and in response to that event, they will be able to approach their employer as soon as possible and retract that heat of the moment decision. This should not affect any continuity of employment as the employee would not be deemed to have left their employment at any point,” they tell Stylist.

However, if you tender your resignation properly and then regret the decision, the position is slightly different.

“If the employer does not accept the resignation and confirms the same in writing, it is possible for the employee to retract their resignation and the employer should treat this as if the employee has not resigned,” they advise.

“However, if the employer has accepted the resignation, there are no options available to the employee to retract the resignation automatically. Instead, the best approach is to write to your former employer and ask if they would be willing to reconsider your resignation and allow you to continue your employment. Employers have no obligation to accept such a request, but in circumstances where they have not yet recruited a replacement, there will be merit in considering allowing the employee to return.”