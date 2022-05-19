These 10 awesome women are shaping the future of advertising and marketing
The winners of the 2022 Future is Female Awards are some of the biggest trailblazers in the UK.
The UK’s most brilliant minds in the fields of advertising and marketing have been honoured at the 2022 Future is Female Awards.
Ten high-fliers, who have demonstrated “best-in-class” leadership throughout their careers, were awarded prizes by Advertising Week, with a judging panel drawn from experts throughout the industry.
Ruth Mortimer, the Global President of Advertising Week and Chair of the judging panel, said the talent shown by the winners was “quite incredible”. “These rising stars have not only excelled in their own careers but have improved diversity and inclusion in advertising and marketing for others too,” she said.
“All of us at Advertising Week are proud to put the spotlight on the amazing women in our industry – and we’re committed to celebrating their achievements to help set the tone for the future.”
The awards ceremony, which was held at Unit London in Mayfair, marked the start of this year’s Advertising Week Europe, which is themed around diversity, inclusion and empowering the next generation.
The Future is Female is a year-round global initiative for Advertising Week, and this week’s event also features the designer Anya Hindmarch in conversation with Pinterest.
The winners list in full:
Ebinehita Iyere, Founder of Milk of Honey Bees
Indie Love Gordon, Head of Programmes at Foundervine
Ally Owen, Founder of Brixton Finishing School
Karin Seymour, General Manager, Client Strategy and Bridge Studio at News UK
Hanisha Kotecha, Chief Client Officer at Creature
Catherine Sin, Senior Marketing Strategy Manager at HSBC
Sonya Barlow, CEO of Like Minded Females
Laura-May Coope, Chief Solutions Officer, Creative at Jellyfish
Summer Rozenbroek, Head of Operations of Quiet Storm & Create Not Hate
Balpreet Mangat, Managing Partner, DEI Lead at DentsuMB
Image credit: Shutterstock. Image shows (left-right) Ruth Mortimer, Global President of Advertising Week; Shannie Mears, Co-founder, The Elephant Room; Indie Love Gordon, Head of Programmes at Foundervine; Louise DiIulio, Executive Director of Global Partnerships & AWNewYork