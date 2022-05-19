The UK’s most brilliant minds in the fields of advertising and marketing have been honoured at the 2022 Future is Female Awards.

Ten high-fliers, who have demonstrated “best-in-class” leadership throughout their careers, were awarded prizes by Advertising Week, with a judging panel drawn from experts throughout the industry.

Ruth Mortimer, the Global President of Advertising Week and Chair of the judging panel, said the talent shown by the winners was “quite incredible”. “These rising stars have not only excelled in their own careers but have improved diversity and inclusion in advertising and marketing for others too,” she said.