This TikTok shows how to deal with a hostile work email in one swift response (and it’s already gained 1.2 million views)
- Leah Sinclair
We’ve all spent time crafting the perfect response to a hostile email from a colleague – and this TikTok is showing us how to do it.
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of frustration when you receive a condescending email from a colleague who’s annoyed or angry.
Whether you’ve actually done something wrong or there’s been some miscommunication, it can be difficult to get the tone right over email – and being the brunt of a hostile work email can leave even the most level-headed person feeling ready to send an expletive-filled response that should be kept for the group chat only.
And these hostile workplace emails can leave a lingering effect that goes far beyond closing up your laptop and reaching for that bottle of wine at the end of the day. Research published by the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, found rude emails at work can lead to stress and take a toll on your wellbeing and family life.
While you can’t control how other people respond, you can control how you do and that can have a positive impact on your own wellbeing – and a recent TikTok has given us an example of how.
Misa Narrates, a 24-year-old TikToker from the United States, has been using her platform to help people deal with their queries on how to handle conflict in the workplace.
In one particular TikTok, which has gained over 1.2 million views and 260,000 likes, Narrates responds to a request on how to professionally respond to an email calling out a colleague for “lying”.
In her response, Narrates advises:
“While I acknowledge your recollection of events, unfortunately, what happened slightly differs. Moreso it’s unfortunate that we have to have this exchange via email by virtue of the fact that it disenfranchises both of us by way of veering away from the realities of that particular situation. I do hope however that we can find resolve. In the meantime, I await your feedback.”
The wordy response truly hits all the points in a professional manner. It acknowledges her colleague’s experience while stating that it isn’t entirely true. Her response also highlights her disappointment that they are dealing with this situation via email and further reinforces that what the colleague claims took place isn’t entirely the truth, and rounds it out with hoping they come to a resolution while waiting for her reply.
Crafting a good reply to a passive-aggressive email is seemingly something many have experienced, with users taking to the comments to thank Narrates for her words of wisdom.
One wrote: “Saving and memorising this”, while another commented: “Sis can I have you on speed dial for this corporate life I’m living?”
Many also shared their own versions of how to respond to such emails.
“It appears you have a misunderstanding or incomplete understanding of what transpired,” wrote one user. “Here are some key facts you may have missed”.
Another shared: “While I appreciate your recollection, key details are very pertinent that provide clarity. Here they are”.
Looks like we now have a few more email responses ready to go just in case we need it.
