The wordy response truly hits all the points in a professional manner. It acknowledges her colleague’s experience while stating that it isn’t entirely true. Her response also highlights her disappointment that they are dealing with this situation via email and further reinforces that what the colleague claims took place isn’t entirely the truth, and rounds it out with hoping they come to a resolution while waiting for her reply.

Crafting a good reply to a passive-aggressive email is seemingly something many have experienced, with users taking to the comments to thank Narrates for her words of wisdom.

One wrote: “Saving and memorising this”, while another commented: “Sis can I have you on speed dial for this corporate life I’m living?”

Many also shared their own versions of how to respond to such emails.

“It appears you have a misunderstanding or incomplete understanding of what transpired,” wrote one user. “Here are some key facts you may have missed”.

Another shared: “While I appreciate your recollection, key details are very pertinent that provide clarity. Here they are”.

Looks like we now have a few more email responses ready to go just in case we need it.

Images: Getty