“I’m in my ‘work era’ – realising that has helped me prioritise without guilt”

TikTok is obsessed with ‘eras’. It’s a turn of phrase used to label your current interests or priorities, no matter how serious. You might be in your ‘villain era’, rejecting social expectations of niceness, or your ‘healing era’, removing toxicity and working on being a better version of yourself. Or maybe you’re in your ‘flop era’, where everything you do is a little bit unsuccessful.

This piece of cyber slang adds to the long-running list of colloquial terms coined by people on the internet (see also: FOMO and Oxford University Press’s word of the year for 2022, ‘goblin mode’) that drip down into real life. So much so that I caught myself referring to my ‘work era’ when texting a friend the other day.