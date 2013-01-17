Tips for breaking into musical theatre

Stylist speaks to Louise Dearman, Gina Beck and Ben Freeman, the new stars of award-winning musical Wicked , for their tips on making it as a West End star, from discipline and tackling nerves to dealing with knockbacks

A spate of reality TV shows have fuelled interest in stage musicals over the past few years, but it remains an incredibly competitive area to get into. With limited parts going and an abundance of talent, meaty roles are like gold-dust and take a huge amount of tenacity, skill and hard work to come by.

Louise Dearman, Gina Beck and Ben Freeman were recently unveiled as the new leads of Wicked, the hugely popular West End musical based on a re-telling of stories and characters involved in L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Here they tell Stylist about the challenges and rewards of performing in a show seen by over five million people since its London launch seven years ago.

"I’m just glad someone wrote a musical for two women, two major female parts," says Gina who plays saccharine sorceress Glinda in the show. "I’ve been in Phantom (Of The Opera) and Les Mis where obviously the main character is a man and it’s just great to be up there, it’s real women power."

"The first time round I absolutely adored being in Wicked it was the cherry on top of the cake for me as far as my career was going," says Louise, who has gone from playing Glinda to heroine Elphaba, in a move that involves her now smothering herself in green paint every day to take on the luminous lead.

"To be invited back to audition for Elphaba was overwhelming. It was something I always thought about doing but I would never have had the guts to ask for it."