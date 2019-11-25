Does your to-do list stress you out? This simple rule could help you regain control

Crossing off the final task on your to-do list may be one of the most weirdly satisfying things out there, but few of us will get the chance to complete everything we plan to do every day of the week.

It’s a simple fact of life that, despite our wildest dreams that we’ll get everything done and be 100% productive everyday of the week, things will get in the way. And while pushing tasks to the next day and saving things for ‘another time’ might work in the short term, there comes a time when we need to come to terms with our limits.

According to businesswoman and author Ariana Huffington, there’s one easy step that can help us all to feel less stressed by our to-do lists: declaring an end of the day. Writing in a recent piece for The New York Times, Huffington highlights the importance of “being comfortable with incompletions”, and says “effectively prioritising” our tasks can help us to do just that.