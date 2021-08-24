But what can we do about toxic martyrdom in the workplace? How can we spot the signs of unhealthy presenteeism? How can we help those who fall into this pattern of behaviour? And what can we do to stop all of this impacting our own sense of wellbeing?

To find out more, I reached out to Beingwell life coach Grace McMahon. Here’s what she had to say on the matter.

What is toxic martyrdom?

“A martyr is someone who appears to take pleasure in hassling themselves, to help others or take care of needs that aren’t their own,” says McMahon.

“We might be fooled into thinking they enjoy complaining or being put out, but it’s usually a mechanism to protect their insecurities, to prove themselves or their worth. So, within the workplace, this looks a lot like people doing overtime on a frequent basis, taking on more responsibility than their role requires, or taking on more tasks than they can actually handle, in order to prove their worth or ability.”