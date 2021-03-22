And even when trans people secure employment, their experience continues to be shaped by their trans identity: a quarter of all respondents reported being socially excluded by colleagues, while three-quarters said their workplace does not offer information on trans issues or gender neutral facilities. And 27% reported being deadnamed – addressed by the name they were assigned at birth despite having changed it to better match their identity.

A third said they were not aware of how to report discrimination, and around the same proportion of respondents said they wouldn’t report transphobic behaviour when it did happen. Only 33% of trans workers were aware that their employers had dedicated anti-trans discrimination policies in place.

Lee Clatworthy, spokesperson for trans equality charity Sparkle, who have partnered with Totaljobs to advise employers on trans-inclusive workplaces, says there are simple steps organisations can take to begin to address some of these problems.