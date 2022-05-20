It is disconcerting to make a discovery such as yours. As you say, you don’t want to get a reputation for being bitter, but at the same time, you don’t want to be taken for granted, accepting lower pay and growing quietly more resentful.

Firstly, the good news is that the Equal Pay Act protects anyone who finds themselves in your position – particularly if you can prove that the inequality is down to a man being paid more than a woman doing the same job. Where it gets complicated, however, is when the higher paid person is more experienced or can claim to be more skilled. If you are sure that in your case it’s a simple matter of sex discrimination, you can go straight to HR quoting the Equal Pay legislation and you cannot be harmed by such an enquiry.

But here’s an interesting fact: I don’t think I have ever worked in an office where two jobs were ever exactly the same. One example was when I found myself working as one of a bunch of senior executives, with each of us sporting the same job title. However, when I got to really understand each of our roles, their experience and the scale of their jobs turned out to be quite different to mine – and we were all paid a range of different salaries to reflect our differing CVs.