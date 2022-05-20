“I’m being underpaid at work – how do I talk to my manager about it?”
Each week, The Honest Boss answers your career and work-related dilemmas. This week, what to do if you think you are being underpaid.
“I recently discovered that people who do the same job as me at my company are being paid more than me. I really want to bring it up with my boss, but I just don’t know how to approach it without seeming bitter – especially as I want a raise. It’s really getting me down – to the point where I’m thinking of leaving my job because of this. What should I do?” Catherine*, 27
It is disconcerting to make a discovery such as yours. As you say, you don’t want to get a reputation for being bitter, but at the same time, you don’t want to be taken for granted, accepting lower pay and growing quietly more resentful.
Firstly, the good news is that the Equal Pay Act protects anyone who finds themselves in your position – particularly if you can prove that the inequality is down to a man being paid more than a woman doing the same job. Where it gets complicated, however, is when the higher paid person is more experienced or can claim to be more skilled. If you are sure that in your case it’s a simple matter of sex discrimination, you can go straight to HR quoting the Equal Pay legislation and you cannot be harmed by such an enquiry.
But here’s an interesting fact: I don’t think I have ever worked in an office where two jobs were ever exactly the same. One example was when I found myself working as one of a bunch of senior executives, with each of us sporting the same job title. However, when I got to really understand each of our roles, their experience and the scale of their jobs turned out to be quite different to mine – and we were all paid a range of different salaries to reflect our differing CVs.
That said, I have also experienced genuine inequalities and unfairness, too. Like when a number three in a team turned out to be smarter and more productive than the number one on the same team. Unfortunately, this has happened a few times in my career. And, as I discovered, this is trickier to solve when you’re the boss.
In one situation, the leader of one of my departments was extremely experienced and had earned the right to be appointed at a senior salary. When a more talented but less experienced woman arrived to be the number three, her impact was immediately powerful and she quickly became more valuable to me than the number one. So did I give her a pay rise, I hear you ask? Sadly, it wasn’t that simple. My tight budgets meant that I was paying my recently arrived superstar exactly the amount I had been allocated for someone in that role. The fact that she turned out to be worth so much more than her pay wasn’t something I could quickly fix. I needed to wait for someone above her to leave in order to get more budget.
Our pay structures didn’t cater for talent development, so I was stuck. Ultimately, I ran out of options – the two more senior people stayed firmly in place while the talented junior assessed her options and jumped ship to a senior role with one of my competitors. I was devastated to lose her, but had to accept that she had made the correct move for herself and that I was not providing her with the opportunities she deserved. The two older staff members had not done anything wrong, so I was not in a position to sack them or move them elsewhere. I learned that sometimes as a boss you have to accept the reality of a great talent leaving you to take charge of their own destiny.
The reason I’m telling you this story is not to garner sympathy from you for your bosses but to give you some insight into their possible budget constraints. My suggestion for you is to think about yourself separately from your colleagues and to start assessing your personal contributions to the business since you have been there.
For example, can you identify any specific improvements, projects or revenue gains that can be directly attributed to you? What positive impact are you having on your colleagues within your own team and across the wider business? This means you are thinking like a boss and creating a commercial case around your value to the company. This will place you in a preferable light to someone who is simply resentful of other colleagues.
When you are satisfied that you have a decent list of achievements, arrange a time to share them with your line manager, stating your case for a long-term career plan alongside a decent pay rise. Try to negotiate for some benefits, as well as just money. For example, is there further training that would enhance your prospects? Are there bonus schemes you could be eligible for? What health and wellbeing benefits are on offer? Could you have extra holiday and flexible working? These are all rewards that are of value to you and are often easier for a boss to arrange than a straightforward pay rise. In the course of this meeting, find the opportunity to mention in passing about other colleagues with the same job title earning more than you. It’s perfectly permissible in this context to ask about the timescale for you to move towards their pay scale.
This way, instead of initiating an embittered and emotional conversation about money, you will have facilitated a factual conversation about your contributions and provide your boss with lots to think about.
As you undoubtedly know, budgets for pay rises are an annual event and any requests outside of that time are generally not ones relished by most bosses. The secret is to find creative ways to justify further rewards. I am confident that if you handle it as I suggest, and if your boss has the power to fix this anomaly, they will find a solution. If they don’t come up with one and you feel you have not been listened to, then you may need to consider dusting off your CV and looking elsewhere for a new position.
The Honest Boss has held senior management positions at some of the world’s most well-respected companies. With over 25 years of experience under her belt directing and mentoring teams of people around the globe, managing multi-million-pound budgets and representing brands on the international stage, she’s more than qualified to help sort out your work woes. So, whether you’re feeling overlooked for a promotion, struggling with being back in the office or you’ve thrown up in front of your manager, The Honest Boss is here to give you no-bullshit career advice.
