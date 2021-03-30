But recent research from Kings College London (KCL) has shown that – despite unemployment, low income, homelessness and relying on Universal Credit (UC) being a plain reality for so many more people in the pandemic – the collective attitude towards the inequalities connected to work and employment is perhaps just as discriminating as it was before.

The Guardian reports that unemployment in the UK rose to 1.74 million people in February, its highest level in five years. Business shutdowns are disproportionately affecting women and ethnic minorities. And, last year, a survey found that half of working mothers were unable to access the childcare they need to return to work.

But according to the KCL findings, nearly half of people surveyed believe those who lost their jobs during the pandemic were likely to have been underperforming. Shockingly, one in eight think lower earnings and higher unemployment among Black people are due to a lack of motivation or willpower.