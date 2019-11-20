Anna Trevien, 40, is senior Benesh choreologist at the Royal Ballet and head of Benesh at the Royal Academy of Dance. She lives in London with her husband and daughter.



MY ALARM GOES OFF…

When my toddler wakes me at 7am. The first thing I do is hug her, then I’ll get out of bed and make breakfast: porridge or cereal. I try to keep mornings as precious family time so avoid using my phone. For work, I’ll wear something comfortable I can practise in such as jeans and a T-shirt. My commute is when the calls and emails begin – I mostly manage my work for the Royal Academy of Dance during this time.