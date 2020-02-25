Unusual careers: this woman designs video games for a living

MY COMMUTE IS…

The stairs! I work from home most days. Once I shut the door, I’m in work mode for eight hours.

I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR…

As the founder of Teazelcat Games, everything! But right now, I’m focused on directing our debut product: a story-driven game in which you explore a world and characters to uncover different parts of the story. I work on both the technical programming and the artistic design, which is unusual in my industry. This is our first project, so I am the sole full-time developer, but I hire contractors for the areas I’m not so skilled in, such as a music composer to write the soundtrack.

I GOT THE JOB…

After studying computer visualisation and animation at university. I’d always loved video games and animated films, and I realised that somebody had to make them. I got a job as a junior animator and worked my way up to technical art director. I went on to establish my own studio because I wanted to work on games that tell stories from the perspectives of people and cultures that are underrepresented. I also wanted to avoid combat, because I think people miss out on playing games with amazing stories because they’re put off by the violence.