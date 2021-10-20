Nothing is really “urgent” at work, and this Instagram post perfectly explains why

Herbert captioned the post: “Seriously, the word ‘urgent’ means emergency and if it’s an emergency you should call 999 instead of emailing me.”

“I’m changing the signature of my email to say this,” one follower commented. “LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!!” added another.

“I hate the use of urgent in the workplace unless you work in a hospital,” responded life coach and author of Burnt Out, Selina Barker. “That grid people love which divides things into urgent and important…it keeps people in a constant state of urgency which is no state to be in unless, like you say, it’s an ACTUAL emergency.”