Just because you’re not talking to someone face-to-face in a physical sense, maintaining eye contact is still very important.

“Eye contact is really, really important,” Tupper explains. “Look at the camera as much as possible – wherever the camera is on your computer, that is the person you should be talking to, not necessarily the picture on screen.

“What can sometimes happen is people get really drawn in to looking at themselves when they’re talking – and that means their eyes are slightly lower – or they have the image of the person (or people) they’re talking to on the bottom right of their screen so that’s where their eyes go. But you’ve got to think about what the other person is seeing, and if you’re not looking at the camera, they’re not able to connect with you. It does feel slightly weird – it’s false eye contact in some ways.”