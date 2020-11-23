As replies flooded in, many people pointed out that the truthful answer to this commonplace interview question may be deeply personal. Perhaps, for example, you took time out after a bereavement or as a result of crippling depression: but it’s not the kind of thing that people want to talk about in a high-stakes job interview.

So instead you feel duty-bound to improvise something about volunteering or reassessing your goals. Not only does this feel disingenuous, it also reinforces taboos around workplace mental health. With half a million people in the UK alone suffering from work-related burnout, stress, anxiety and other related conditions are hardly an uncommon topic in any industry – especially at the height of a global pandemic – and yet, time that may be taken out as a result somehow counts as a weakness, according to this line of interview questioning.