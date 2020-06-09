How to prepare for a virtual job interview, according to the experts

In a virtual interview, you’ve got control of what the interviewer sees – so use it to your advantage.

“You need to think more about what they see,” Tupper explains. “If you were doing a physical interview you might think about what you wear or how you sit on a chair, but that’s probably all you’d think about. But with a virtual interview you need to think about your setting – they’re getting a window into your world, so what is the impression that you want to create?”

Amerasekera agrees – and suggests playing around with your background to make sure it says something about your personality.

“Your visual background is very helpful in virtual interviews to give some cues and clues to your personality,” he says. “So a piece of art that you particularly like, or books on a book shelf showing your personality, can be really helpful. But keep it simple – you don’t want plants growing out of your head or anything too distracting.”