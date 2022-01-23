We live in a world obsessed with busyness. From the pressure to climb the career ladder and pursue new opportunities at every turn to the normalisation of side hustles and personal projects, it’s hard not to feel as if you’re falling behind if you’re not constantly progressing.

It’s why productivity hacks and trends like the ‘that girl’ persona perform so well on social media – in 2022, there’s an expectation that we should spend every hour of the week working on something, whether that’s on our career, relationships, wellbeing or financial status.