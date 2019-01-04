Somewhere in the strange, bleary hinterland between Christmas and New Year – that befuddling period when nobody knew what day it was, and I’d been wearing the same pair of slipper socks for a shamefully long time – I decided to sit down and think about my resolutions for 2019.

One: take up tap dancing. (It’s been playing on my mind ever since I saw an old clip of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dancing to the jazz song Begin the Beguine.) Two: get better at spacing out plans with friends. (No more packing tonnes of socialising into a two-week block, then collapsing into a hermitic heap.) And three: be more considered about my career.

That third resolution was prompted by the realisation that while I love my job, I have a tendency to get sucked into the day-to-day whirl of deadlines and meetings, without taking the time to step back and assess where I am and where I want to be. I always feel like I’m playing catch-up; I rarely feel as though I’m mapping ahead.

I follow lots of brilliant, accomplished women on social media, and regularly feel slightly guilty as I read their posts about their thriving side hustles and their plans for the next steps in their glittering careers. These women, clearly, are strategic about their work. I am not being self-deprecating when I say I couldn’t strategize my way out of a wet paper bag.