Why never-ending growth is a myth that doesn’t make us happy
In an extract from her new book, The Art Of Enough, life coach and leadership consultant Becky Hall explores why we’re pulled in by the flawed allure of ‘self-improvement’.
Why is it that the myth of never-ending growth has been so compelling to us, despite the fact that is obviously so flawed? In part, I think it is because it chimes so well with something deeply personal and individual for all of us: the idea of a constant striving to belong. In his famous novel, The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald beautifully encapsulates the sense of material wealth replacing a sense of belonging for the characters. The novel ends with these poetic words:
Gatsby believed in the green light. The orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter – tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther… And one fine morning — So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.
It is in the constant craving for the elusive tomorrow that we are seduced into wanting more and never being satisfied with what we have. And as Fitzgerald suggests, this requires us to look back into our own systems. This collective cultural longing calls on each of us to look ‘into the past’ of our own lives and ask, ‘Who am I being loyal to?’, ‘Who am I doing this for?’, or ‘What pain am I to heal?’ As Fitzgerald’s famous novel helps us realize (and as we have explored earlier in this book), it is only when we attend to our own longing – and belonging – that we can be free of the allure of wanting more. This chimes with the definition of addiction that we explored in the last chapter. Returning to Gabor Mate’s work, he describes asking the addicts he works with what they gain from the particular substances they take:
I ask them, ‘What in the short term, did it give you that you craved or liked so much?’ And universally, the answers are, ‘It helped me escape emotional pain; helped me deal with stress; gave me peace of mind, a sense of connection with others, a sense of control.’
In so many ways, this strikes me as similar in motivation to our societal habits of consumption. How many of us talk about ‘retail therapy’, or use shopping and material gain to make us feel somehow better, more in control, less stressed or even to sooth our pain? I know that I have bought things that I don’t need, be they clothes or food or experiences, to do all of the above. Which is why I believe that Enough Growth is intrinsically linked to all of the other aspects of Enough that we have explored in this book – our inner sense of who we are. How we feel about ourselves impacts on how overstretched we become in our lives and work, which in turn impacts on how we consume. When we have Enough Presence – feel that we are enough and can be fully in the present moment, then we can make the choices that free us up to do Enough and we start being conscious of what it is we need in order to have Enough. And in finding our state of Enough, we can thrive.
Widening our lens a little, another reason that we can overlook seeing the freedom inherent in limits is that at a macro level for the last century neo-liberal economics has told us that growth, as in ‘more and bigger’, is the most important thing for us to focus on. A country’s economy is measured by the rate of growth of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product). This is despite the fact that many economists, politicians, philosophers and environmentalists have argued for decades that using only GDP as a measure of economic success is at best incomplete, and at worst, destructive. An increasing number of economists, from E.F. Schumacher in his seminal text, Small is Beautiful in 1973 and more recently Kate Raworth in Doughnut Economics, present the full picture as to why this is damaging. By only measuring what the collective endeavours of a nation makes, we omit to count the cost.
Systems thinker, Donella Meadows, one of the co-authors of a UN-funded report in 1972 called Limits to Growth, put it bluntly in a talk she gave in 1999:
Growth is one of the stupidest purposes ever invented by any culture. We’ve got to have enough… we should always ask, ‘growth of what, and why and for whom, and who pays the cost, and how long can it last, and what’s the cost to the planet, and how much is enough?’
Despite persistent warnings from a host of learned people, we are only beginning to really understand the extent of the damage that our addiction to growth has caused to the global climate and eco-system, and indeed to the distribution of wealth across the globe.
It would seem that we’ve been conditioned into believing in the idea that we can continue to grow and that nothing will run out. In The Story of Stuff, an animated short film, and subsequently a book of the same name, Annie Leonard talks us through the cycle of consumerism. Sometimes known as the ‘take, make, use, lose’ economic cycle, Leonard explains that the consumerist system was deliberately designed in post-war America as a way to reboot the economy. Since then, industrial countries the world over have been following the cycle of extracting resources from the earth, manufacturing them into products with a short lifespan (cynically called ‘designed obsolescence’), and selling them to us consumers who will end up throwing them away because they either break or go out of fashion or both. As economist Tim Jackson put it in his 2010 TED Talk, ‘We are persuaded to spend money we don’t have on things we don’t need to make impressions that won’t last on people we don’t care about.’ This is, of course a linear system and one that pretends that the world’s resources are endless. As we explored in Art 5, that isn’t how nature works. Without time to replenish, resources do become finite. This consumerist system has an inevitable end point, one in which the world’s resources run out. As it turns out, Gandhi was right when he said, ‘Our earth provides enough to satisfy everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed.’ And perhaps even Gandhi didn’t anticipate how hard we would find it to stop.
How can we find Enough Growth against this personal, economic and cultural backdrop? Well, at a macro level, we can start by including a wider spectrum of measures. Using only GDP as the measure of economic success is flawed because it is so one-dimensional. By only looking at one small part of the picture, we allow ourselves to believe the impossible – that growth has no limit. As long ago as 1968, Robert Kennedy said:
GDP measures neither our wit nor our courage, neither our wisdom nor our learning, neither our compassion nor our devotion to our country: it measures everything in short except that which makes life worthwhile.
So, for us to seek the balance of Enough Growth, we need to include more data, measure more parts of the equation, include a more holistic picture of ourselves as humans and of the world and its resources.
The Art Of Enough: 7 Ways To Build A Balanced Life And A Flourishing World by Becky Hall (Practical Inspiration Publishing;£14.99) is out now.
Images: Getty