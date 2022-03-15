So, how does this all relate to whether or not you’re a natural quitter? According to new research, all three types have the potential to think about quitting, but one type is more likely to follow through and actually quit.

While you may think that present-tense thinkers are more likely to react to current injustices at work and quit on the spot, it turns out that present thinkers are actually more likely to stay in their job roles. In fact, present thinkers showed greater happiness and job satisfaction as they were less likely to dwell on old work problems or contemplate what the future of their role might look like.

Future thinkers, on the other hand, tend to have a clear career trajectory in their minds. While quitting may be tempting to these people, it will probably also feel too risky.