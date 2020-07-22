Wine tasting dream job: fancy being paid £250 to try a new range of organic rose?
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Try delicious organic wines from the comfort of your home and be paid £250 for the privilege with this one-off job offer.
OK, we know this summer hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. There have been cancelled holidays, events and celebrations, while meeting up with friends hasn’t been easy either with only six people from different households allowed to socialise outside, as per social distancing rules.
But, wine company Vintage Roots has got some news which may make the long evenings a little sweeter for you. Well, if you’re a wine fan that is.
Vintage Roots is looking for someone to try their organic wines and give them an honest opinion from a consumer perspective. Over the last weeks of summer, the brand will be sending 12 bottles of wine to a lucky winner who knows their Sauvignon Blanc from their Pinot Grigio and asking for a review of each bottle in return. Plus, they’ll get paid £250 for their trouble. Not bad, eh?
This isn’t a full time position, instead it’s on a one-off basis and should be completed within the month of September. All you have to do to enter is post a picture on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram enjoying your favourite glass of wine with friends, or at home after a busy day and tag @VintageRootsWines on Instagram and @VintageRootsltd on Facebook and Twitter, using the hashtag #summerwinetaster #comewinewithme.
When Vintage Roots have selected their winner, that person will be sent two cases of wine; the Rose Summer Six and Six Bottle Wild Thing Red and White Case.
The Rose Summer Six case is wroth £58 and includes one bottle each of the following; Giol Perla Rosato Frizzante (distinctive, floral, cherry), Domaine de Brau Rosé (French, robust, juicy), Jas d’Esclans Rosé Côtes de Provence Cru Classé (refined, cranberry, cherry), Albet i Noya Curiosa Rosat (fruity, fresh, zingy), Adobe Rose Reserva (Chilean, strawberry, plum), Bohem Tempranillo Rosé (savoury, strawberry, off-dry).
The Six Bottle Wild Thing Red and White Case is worth £50 and includes three bottles of Wild Thing Sauvignon Blanc (Spanish, lively, uplifting) and Wild Thing Merlot (Spanish, plum, blackberry).
You have until 31 August to apply and entrants must be UK residents and aged over 18 years old. The winner will be announced on 4 September.
Cheers to a glass of wine in the garden, and enjoying the rest of the summer the best we can!
Images: Unsplash