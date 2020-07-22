OK, we know this summer hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. There have been cancelled holidays, events and celebrations, while meeting up with friends hasn’t been easy either with only six people from different households allowed to socialise outside, as per social distancing rules.

But, wine company Vintage Roots has got some news which may make the long evenings a little sweeter for you. Well, if you’re a wine fan that is.

Vintage Roots is looking for someone to try their organic wines and give them an honest opinion from a consumer perspective. Over the last weeks of summer, the brand will be sending 12 bottles of wine to a lucky winner who knows their Sauvignon Blanc from their Pinot Grigio and asking for a review of each bottle in return. Plus, they’ll get paid £250 for their trouble. Not bad, eh?