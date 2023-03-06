The Global Progress for Women Report reflects the views of more than 7,000 women in seven countries, including the UK, as they aim to shine a light on women’s lived experiences of equality and choice in the world of work and money.

Other findings in the report include that income (47%), lack of flexible working opportunities (37%)t5t and the ability to start their own business (20%) are among the biggest inequalities that women believe they face.

Over half of women in the UK (55%) would like to earn more money, whether that is through another income stream or in their current role, and nearly a third (31%) believe access to setting up your own business is in favour of men.

Holly Tucker MBE, founder of Not On The High Street and UK ambassador to creative small businesses said: “After mentoring and championing UK small business owners for over 20 years, I’ve been lucky enough to witness the life-changing benefits of running your own business, especially for women. Helping women flourish and fly, doing what they love, all whilst achieving financial independence, it’s one of the greatest privileges I’ve ever been given.