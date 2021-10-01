Job insecurity is a terrifying thing. To be uncertain of when the next paycheque is coming or whether work will still be there the following week is enough to unravel the toughest person – and when you’ve been living in that cycle for over a year, its effects can be life-changing.

Millions of people were faced with that dilemma after the introduction of the government’s furlough scheme in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme, which saw the wages paid for people who couldn’t work, or whose employers could not afford to pay them, left many across various sectors unsure of their futures.

According to recent figures, 1.6 million people were still on the scheme by the end of July, despite plans for it to end on September 30, leaving employers to choose to pay workers to remain furloughed, have them back at work or make them redundant.