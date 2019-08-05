Burnout: why we should resist the UK’s toxic culture of overtime to prevent exhaustion

So, let’s play a game. Imagine that the clock strikes 5.30pm and your working day is over. From this point onwards, your company are no longer paying you to be in the office.

Do you:

A. Pack up your bag and leave – you’ve got plans to meet some friends for dinner.

B. Start to finish up for the day, writing tomorrow’s to-do list and firing off a couple of quick emails.

C. Grab a coffee and a snack and make yourself comfortable for the evening – you’ll be here a while yet.

Everyone’s dream scenario is, obviously, option A. But sadly, the majority of us often plump for something inbetween B and C.