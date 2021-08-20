Trust your gut

“I am terrible for romanticising workplaces – telling myself it will get better, it is just teething pain, other people are enjoying it so you will too soon etc – and this was particularly true for one of the most recent places I quit, as it is a workplace which is popular and coveted by others in the industry.

“I worried that if I quit, I would miss out on the next big thing and it would affect my career: the workplace was bad for me and I was burnt out, but hundreds of other people wanted to work there so I felt like I needed to make it work. However, working there continued to take its toll – it was detrimental to my self-worth and mental health, and I ended up with severe imposter syndrome which I find difficult to shake even to this day.

“So, the biggest lesson I learned (because hindsight is a beautiful thing) is to quit when you know something isn’t right – you spend a huge chunk of your life at work, you should at least be happy.”

Gemma, 29