“I was in a room on a conference call and I felt this kind of tingling sensation on the right-hand side of my face,” Bellostas Muguerza tells Stylist. “I left the room and one of my colleagues asked, ‘What’s wrong with your face?’ It had started to collapse. They thought that I was having a stroke.”

After several trips to the hospital and multiple scans later, in 2016 the doctors diagnosed her with a very rare form of migraine – believed to be caused by changes in your body’s hormones due to stress and anxiety. Now, she carries a medical device that helps with her brain function at all times.

Bellostas Muguerza is by far from the only person whose mental health has greatly suffered due to work demands. Gina Harding, a former marketing assistant from Leeds, found herself struggling when she began her first job role after completing her studies at university.

“I just didn’t have the energy at all to go into work,” Harding tells Stylist. “Even when I was at my desk I’d struggle to hold back tears, I couldn’t function. As days went on it became increasingly difficult, so when I’d get home from work I’d self-harm.”