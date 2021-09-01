“In the beginning, I had a cordial, professional relationship with my managers. However, as time passed, things started to go wrong. It began with microaggressions passed as ‘office banter’, or even getting my name wrong. But soon things started to escalate to a point where I felt isolated and miserable at a job that I was supposed to love.

There were so many instances where my bosses had no boundaries. I was often asked to come into the office earlier than everyone else, sometimes as early as 7.30am. Once, I went to an event at 6pm – outside of my usual working hours – and had constant messages on Slack asking why I wasn’t answering my phone and why I wasn’t coming back to the office to get work done.

My manager even asked me to cancel holiday because I had taken sick leave the week before, and there was a lot of administrative work to be done. The worst part was when I was told I was the best at operations and admin because I was Indian – the manager was caucasian, and I am actually of Pakistani heritage, not Indian.”