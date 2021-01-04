If you suspect that your boss is using surveillance technology then it’s always best to be cautious when it comes to private conversations or personal data. If reasons have not been clearly explained, then you may also be able to challenge your employer.

“If your boss has been using spyware without your express consent or on a covert basis then you may wish to raise your concerns informally first to see if they can be addressed,” says Adoki. “If not, then you can submit a grievance in relation to the monitoring. Your employer should then deal with this in accordance with their own grievance procedure.”

Should you decide to speak to your boss about surveillance technology you must be clear about your reasons for wanting to understand whether spyware is being used, emphasising the importance of a trusting relationship and right to privacy. If you suspect that you are being singled out for monitoring it is crucial that your employer is clear and upfront with you, and you may wish to seek legal advice if you believe that you are being discriminated against on the basis of a protected characteristic.