While there’s no need to overhaul your whole working life come January (we’re looking at you, ‘new year, new me’ discourse), it’s a great time to reflect on what you’ve done over the last 12 months and start making small, positive changes that will set you up for success as the year goes on.

Indeed, with the chaos of the pandemic leaving many of us struggling to adapt to working from home and set boundaries, taking the time to sit back and unpick what is (and isn’t) working could make a big difference to your overall wellbeing and happiness at work – something many of us are striving for as we move into 2022.