Want to unlock your best self at work in 2023? Try these 3 simple tips

We all want to feel happy, fulfilled and motivated at work – but getting to a place where you feel able to put your best foot forward isn’t always easy. Work-related stress and the challenges of professional relationships aside, it can be hard to find that balance between doing a job you love, chasing success and meeting your personal needs. But here’s the thing: it is possible, as long as you know how to get started. There will always be times when you feel a bit off, but taking a few simple steps can help you to feel more engaged, confident and ‘in the zone’ as we enter 2023. So, what steps can (and should) you take to unlock your best self at work next year? We asked Rebecca Hinds, the head of Asana’s Work Innovation Lab, to share her top tips. Here’s what she had to say.

1. Find out what propels you into a flow state

'Flow' is a state in which time seems to stand still because you are so deeply immersed in what you are working on.

If you want to boost your happiness and satisfaction at work, one of the best things you can do is identify what gets you into a “flow” state, when you’re fully immersed in whatever you’re doing. Being in flow isn’t just beneficial for your work, it can also help you to feel more accomplished and calmer. “In my experience, higher performers at work tend to be able to unlock flow states more readily than others,” Hinds explains. “As we head into 2023, it’s a great time to take stock of how different types of work make you feel. Does a specific type of work drain you to the core? Or does it unlock a state of flow for you – that combination of intense focus and effortless power where hours seem like minutes and minutes like seconds? “While there will almost always be non-negotiable tasks that don’t spark joy for you, the more you cultivate flow-state-inducing work, the more effectively you’ll reach peak performance and unlock value in 2023 and beyond.”

2. Look for alignment

Finding alignment between your personal values, what you enjoy and the organisation's goals can help you to feel more motivated.

You may not agree with all the objectives and goals your organisation is working towards, but identifying some key areas where your personal views align with the company’s as a whole can help to make your work feel more satisfying, and also help you to remain motivated when you’re feeling stressed or out-of-sorts. “After you’ve reflected on what induces a flow state for you, figure out how you can align that work with organisational value,” Hinds recommends. According to Hinds, you’ll want to think about how you can find alignment between the three following aspects: The work that you are passionate about and catapults you into a flow state

Your own skillset that makes you uniquely valuable to your organisation

Your organisation’s objectives “The evidence shows that workers are drowning in excessive or misaligned goals set by too many external stakeholders with competing needs,” Hinds explains. “Some of our research partners at The Work Innovation Lab have found that 49% of employees are experiencing priority overload.”

You may also like Work happiness: why a “values-based” career could be the secret to greater satisfaction

She continues: “In our hyper-collaborative and dynamic work environment, it’s easy to lose sight of your highest priorities and what deliverables you’re accountable for. As well, research shows that many workers – even those at the top of the organisational totem pole – don’t even know their organisation’s top priorities and objectives.” By reassessing your goals and priorities – and how they align with what you enjoy – you’ll be able to feel more accomplished and engaged at work, Hinds adds. “The more you can align your flow-fuelling work with your unique superpowers and with what matters most to your organisation, the more you can unlock organisational value for yourself, your team and your company.”

3. Fix your meeting schedule

Managing how long you're spending in meetings will give you more chances to work on the things that you enjoy.

There’s nothing worse than having to sit through a day full of meetings – especially when half of said meetings actually have nothing to do with you and your work. So if you want to unlock your best self at work in 2023, Hinds suggests having a serious think about transforming your schedule. “Meetings are time sinks for workers – and they have been for decades,” she says. “If you want to put your best foot forward in 2023, you’ll need to minimise inefficient and soul-crushing work – and that starts with too many meetings.” To get started, Hinds suggests doing what she calls a ‘Meeting Doomsday’.

“This simple-yet-radical activity involves auditing your diary, and then wiping it clean of recurring meetings for 48 hours,” she explains. “After 48 hours have elapsed, you can repopulate your diary – but in a way that’s going to be most valuable to you. “By assessing your recurring calendar invites, I think you’ll find that you can regain hours of time back by restructuring meetings, like changing 30-minute meetings to 25-minute meetings, delegating attendance, or dissecting meetings and eliminating low-value components. This ultimately gives you more time back to focus on the deep work that ladders up to unlocking value.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy