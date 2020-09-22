In 2020, more of us are finally waking up to the importance of being happy at work. The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reflect on what’s important to us – and in doing so, has given us a chance to re-evaluate how we spend our working hours.

As a result, many people are now reconsidering their career choices; according to recent statistics from jobs platform Totaljobs, 70% of workers are now more likely to consider working in a different sector as a result of the crisis.

And people aren’t just reconsidering where they work, either – research by the professional women’s network Allbright recently found that three-quarters of the women they surveyed have been inspired to start a business after the pandemic, with a quarter already doing so.