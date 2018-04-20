What is career FOMO and how can we reclaim our work-life balance?

It’s a feeling many of us have had at some point when scrolling through Facebook. One friend is travelling the world. Another is at a festival. And one has scored a promotion and climbed even further up the career ladder.

FOMO, or fear of missing out, is the worry that everyone else is having more fun, more success and generally more rewarding experiences than you.

We know it affects our social lives, which is why we say yes to going out when we want to stay in, or endlessly check social media so we’re kept “in the loop”.

But FOMO is impacting our work lives, too - and it has the potential to reduce our job satisfaction and overall happiness, while leaving us burned out.