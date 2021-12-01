Going on to highlight her main problem (that so much of what she wants to do in her free time could count as ‘work’ too), she revealed the advice her therapist had given her to help her establish a sense of balance – and it’ll ring true for anyone whose work is an intrinsic part of their identity.

“My therapist said maybe it’s about not trying to separate ‘me’ and ‘work’ because the work is so tied to [my] morals and principles that it *is* [me], but instead drawing boundaries with individual people and requests,” she explained.

“E.g. instead of [asking] ‘am I working or not?’ and trying to figure out which side of that line I am, it’s about drawing a line between me and the thing that feels like a priority but isn’t when I’m being a daughter/sister/friend/myself right now.”